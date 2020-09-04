Please Note : No This App Does Not Control Traffic Light's In The Street's

Just Thought It Best To Mention....

This App Does Control Our Bluetooth Traffic Light's You Have Purchased From

www.Numpty.Me

Once You Have Download This App

Turn Bluetooth On, On Your Phone

Then Open The App, Click " Connect To Bluetooth Traffic Light's " Button

A List Of Bluetooth Item's Will Appear (Item's You Have Connected To Before)

The One Your Looking For Will Appear As Below

**.**.**.**.SPA (The ' * ' Will Be Number's)

The First Time You Connect To Your Bluetooth Traffic Light's

You Will Be Ask For A PIN, The PIN Will Be 1234 Or 0000

Once Connected The App Will Tell You, Plus The Green Light Will Come On

Then Your Be Ready To Play With The App And Watch Your Traffic Light's

Change To Whatever You Press On The App.

Single Mode:

Each Light You Touch On The App Picture (The Traffic Light) Will Turn On That Light

On Your Bluetooth Traffic Light, Only A Single Light At A Time Will Stay On, As You

Press A Different Colour Light, The Last Light You Pressed Will Go Out.

Each Mode:

Each Light You Touch On The App Picture (The Traffic Light) Will Turn On That Light

On Your Bluetooth Traffic Light, Touch Again The Same, That Light Will Go Out

You Can Have 1,2 Or 3 Light's On At The Same Time.

All ON / OFF:

Will Turn On All Light's At The Same Time, Or All Off At The Same Time.

Enjoy And Have Fun.

You Can Get The Price You Paid And Possibly More Back

Basically....

Anyone You Get To Pay For & Download Our App,

( But Just Remember, That Person Can Also Have Control Over Your Traffic Light's. It's Up To You )

I Will Pay You Half The App Price For Each Download You Get

( After TAX i.e The App Is In Google Play Store For 11.99 - 1.99 Is TAX )

So You Will Get 5 For Each Download You Get

( Show Me Something Else Like This )

Designed & Made By

www.Numpty.Me

