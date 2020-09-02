Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This is a kind of Bluetooth Terminal application that contains some graphics.
Also there is a serial monitor in it.
You can use this app with Arduino or another microcontroller for your robotics projects and etc.
You can see real time 3 graphics of some values.
This values must be sent in a sequence.
This sequence must be like that: Evalue1,value2,value3...
For example: "E256,-321,982
" or "E902,1235,10,23,-325,-1240,90
" etc.
***In Full version, you can see 7 graphs and there are no ads***
Warning: Do not send data too much frequently. If there is lag and freezing in the app when there is data traffic, decrease incoming data frequency.
*This application supports up to 7 variables.
*You can set graphics' maximum and minimum values.
*Autoscaled graphs.
*Values are ordered in the order of sending in application.
*Each graph can show a value that is selected.
*You can set number of graphics that is shown.
*Multiple lines can be shown in a graph.
*Pinch to zoom both axes in graphs.
*Sliding and refreshing graphs.
*Data logs can be saved at *ExternalStorage*/BluetoothGraphics/*CurrentTime* directory
*Up to 7 lines in multiple line graph for Full version
MPAndroidChart library is used.
Arduino usage example for serial printing part for 2 values (adc1 and adc2 are example variables):
Serial.print("E");
Serial.print(adc1);
Serial.print(",");
Serial.print(adc2);
Serial.print("
Coming Soon: USB Serial Communication Support for Full version
For full application: BT Terminal/Graphics Full
Note: If you want a full apk of this application, you can send mail to me. Also, I can make a custom GUI for your projects or works.