Bluetooth Terminal/Graphics for Android

By Emrecan ETN Free

Developer's Description

By Emrecan ETN

This is a kind of Bluetooth Terminal application that contains some graphics.

Also there is a serial monitor in it.

You can use this app with Arduino or another microcontroller for your robotics projects and etc.

You can see real time 3 graphics of some values.

This values must be sent in a sequence.

This sequence must be like that: Evalue1,value2,value3...

For example: "E256,-321,982

" or "E902,1235,10,23,-325,-1240,90

" etc.

***In Full version, you can see 7 graphs and there are no ads***

Warning: Do not send data too much frequently. If there is lag and freezing in the app when there is data traffic, decrease incoming data frequency.

*This application supports up to 7 variables.

*You can set graphics' maximum and minimum values.

*Autoscaled graphs.

*Values are ordered in the order of sending in application.

*Each graph can show a value that is selected.

*You can set number of graphics that is shown.

*Multiple lines can be shown in a graph.

*Pinch to zoom both axes in graphs.

*Sliding and refreshing graphs.

*Data logs can be saved at *ExternalStorage*/BluetoothGraphics/*CurrentTime* directory

*Up to 7 lines in multiple line graph for Full version

MPAndroidChart library is used.

Arduino usage example for serial printing part for 2 values (adc1 and adc2 are example variables):

Serial.print("E");

Serial.print(adc1);

Serial.print(",");

Serial.print(adc2);

Serial.print("

Coming Soon: USB Serial Communication Support for Full version

For full application: BT Terminal/Graphics Full

Note: If you want a full apk of this application, you can send mail to me. Also, I can make a custom GUI for your projects or works.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.04

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 2.04

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
