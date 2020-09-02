This is a kind of Bluetooth Terminal application that contains some graphics.

Also there is a serial monitor in it.

You can use this app with Arduino or another microcontroller for your robotics projects and etc.

You can see real time 3 graphics of some values.

This values must be sent in a sequence.

This sequence must be like that: Evalue1,value2,value3...

For example: "E256,-321,982

" or "E902,1235,10,23,-325,-1240,90

" etc.

***In Full version, you can see 7 graphs and there are no ads***

Warning: Do not send data too much frequently. If there is lag and freezing in the app when there is data traffic, decrease incoming data frequency.

*This application supports up to 7 variables.

*You can set graphics' maximum and minimum values.

*Autoscaled graphs.

*Values are ordered in the order of sending in application.

*Each graph can show a value that is selected.

*You can set number of graphics that is shown.

*Multiple lines can be shown in a graph.

*Pinch to zoom both axes in graphs.

*Sliding and refreshing graphs.

*Data logs can be saved at *ExternalStorage*/BluetoothGraphics/*CurrentTime* directory

*Up to 7 lines in multiple line graph for Full version

MPAndroidChart library is used.

Arduino usage example for serial printing part for 2 values (adc1 and adc2 are example variables):

Serial.print("E");

Serial.print(adc1);

Serial.print(",");

Serial.print(adc2);

Serial.print("

Coming Soon: USB Serial Communication Support for Full version

For full application: BT Terminal/Graphics Full

Note: If you want a full apk of this application, you can send mail to me. Also, I can make a custom GUI for your projects or works.