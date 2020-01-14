X

Bluetooth 4.0 Scanner for Android

By John Abraham Free

Developer's Description

By John Abraham

Bluetooth 4.0 (Low Energy and Classic Mode) Scanner. BlueScan scans for Bluetooth devices, looks up the vendor and allows you to email the results.The information is recorded includes: device name, location, RSSI signal strength, MAC address, MAC address vendor lookup.

This supports the earthping.com project - crowdsourced Bluetooth database. Users are also reporting usage to find their lost Bluetooth devices.

Scan data can be downloaded via email in JSON and CSV format. Also, this version uploads the found devices to a web database, which can be turned off in menu --> settings. Bluetooth 4.0 devices will be able to scan in Classic or Low Energy mode. Devices without Bluetooth 4.0 can scan in Classic mode only.

This is part of a research project into the extent that Bluetooth devices are used in the buildout of the Internet-of-things. Currently this supports Bluetooth Classic and 4.0 (Bluetooth Low Energy - BLE).

This app is oriented toward those curious about the extent of the Bluetooth devices in and around their neighborhood - drive through your neighborhood while scanning for Bluetooth devices and you'll see sensors, firetucks, freeway monitors, car brands, laptops, phones, TV set-top boxes, etc.

Any feedback would be greatly appreciated. That includes bugs, feature requests, sending of some scan data sets would be appreciated (j2abro@gmail.com) and/or any comments about interesting Bluetooth devices you are seeing.

Many Thanks, John

j2abro@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.15

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 1.15

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 16
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping