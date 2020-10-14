Sign in to add and modify your software
BlueProc - A collaborative platform to accelerate the next transformations!
To embrace the future, every Industry developing new technology or in search of one! The tech industry constantly witnessed the gap between demand and supply. Finally, we have BlueProc to bridge the competency gap! a simplified solution to procurement and promotional complexities. BlueProc simplifies Procure to the business and Promote businesses. The one-stop solution to procure, outsource, and promote technology, engineering, consultancy services, and manufacturing support. A multifunctional and networked ecosystem to generate and qualify the business leads and deals. BlueProc shifts the linear driven procurement process into open and real-time collaboration.
Sign Up today to BlueProc and explore the world of deals and partnerships. Buyers can search for suppliers, process business agreements, compliances, quotations, negotiate the bids to procure tech services and solutions. Suppliers can display competencies to connect with buyers or to get prequalified.
Benefits of BlueProc
1. Savings opportunities in business development, lead generation, business promotion, Customer Relationship Management, and program management.
2. Stop spending on building and maintaining expensive internal procurement portals.
3. Secured, connected, and inexpensive procurement portal.
4. Bigger network to tailor greater sourcing values and competitive offers.
5. One login, one platform, one dashboard to address multiple bids of multiple buyers. A streamlined, structured, and universal approach.
BlueProc Features
1. EASY-TO-USE FILTERS & SEARCH
Filters by Segments and by Sectors
Filter by listings or by countries
No ads, pop-ups, and news feeds
2. REGISTRATION, VERIFICATION
Minimum details to sign up and to display with your Procure or Promotional listings
Verify email, Facebook, and phone to become a trusted partner
3. DASHBOARD
View and monitor your Listings, Procure and Promotional transactions
View and control your Profile, Subscriptions, Likes, Follows & Reviews
4. PUBLISH PROCURE REQUESTS (PROCURES & OFFERS)
Few clicks to publish a procure request
Preview your listings before publishing
Add keywords to highlight the needs
Location-based publishing. (Exclude countries Or Publish in your choice of countries)
5. MAKE OFFERS AND SEND PROPOSALS
Review and control incoming offers
Manage (Send proposal, Cancel, Reply) and view Procures
Manage (Ask for proposals, Negotiate, Accept, Decline) and view Offers Received
View details of successful and declined offers
6. PROMOTE COMPETENCIES (PROMOTIONS & INTERESTS)
Few clicks to promote competences
One-touch camera function to upload a photo
Upload high definition and descriptive ad image
Add # keywords to highlight competences
7. GENERATE LEADS AND GET PREQUALIFIED
Interactive promotions. Show your interest on promotions and start Enquiry
View and Control other parties Interested enquiry under Incoming Requests (accept/decline the request to start a conversation)
View and Control interested enquiries requests in Outgoing Requests
View successful transactions in Success with links to enquiry. And declined requests under Failed tabs
8. SUBSCRIPTIONS & BOOSTING THE LISTINGS
Subscribe to publish unlimited listings
Boost listings and to highlight in premium/top locations
No automatic subscriptions. Control your subscriptions
9. NETWORKING & LEAD GENERATION
Get connected with your preferred partners
Share your listing in social media
Invite friends and colleagues via social media
View counts, Like, Follow, comment, and many more
Instant live chat option with Chat templates
10. SAFETY & REPORTING
Reporting of any users for violating the rule
Reporting and blocking irrelevant posts & users
New Era, New Strategy. Be part of the Digital Ecosystem. Welcome onboard. Have your esteemed business presence on BlueProc. Shape the future.