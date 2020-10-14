BlueProc - A collaborative platform to accelerate the next transformations!

To embrace the future, every Industry developing new technology or in search of one! The tech industry constantly witnessed the gap between demand and supply. Finally, we have BlueProc to bridge the competency gap! a simplified solution to procurement and promotional complexities. BlueProc simplifies Procure to the business and Promote businesses. The one-stop solution to procure, outsource, and promote technology, engineering, consultancy services, and manufacturing support. A multifunctional and networked ecosystem to generate and qualify the business leads and deals. BlueProc shifts the linear driven procurement process into open and real-time collaboration.

Sign Up today to BlueProc and explore the world of deals and partnerships. Buyers can search for suppliers, process business agreements, compliances, quotations, negotiate the bids to procure tech services and solutions. Suppliers can display competencies to connect with buyers or to get prequalified.

Benefits of BlueProc

1. Savings opportunities in business development, lead generation, business promotion, Customer Relationship Management, and program management.

2. Stop spending on building and maintaining expensive internal procurement portals.

3. Secured, connected, and inexpensive procurement portal.

4. Bigger network to tailor greater sourcing values and competitive offers.

5. One login, one platform, one dashboard to address multiple bids of multiple buyers. A streamlined, structured, and universal approach.

BlueProc Features

1. EASY-TO-USE FILTERS & SEARCH

Filters by Segments and by Sectors

Filter by listings or by countries

No ads, pop-ups, and news feeds

2. REGISTRATION, VERIFICATION

Minimum details to sign up and to display with your Procure or Promotional listings

Verify email, Facebook, and phone to become a trusted partner

3. DASHBOARD

View and monitor your Listings, Procure and Promotional transactions

View and control your Profile, Subscriptions, Likes, Follows & Reviews

4. PUBLISH PROCURE REQUESTS (PROCURES & OFFERS)

Few clicks to publish a procure request

Preview your listings before publishing

Add keywords to highlight the needs

Location-based publishing. (Exclude countries Or Publish in your choice of countries)

5. MAKE OFFERS AND SEND PROPOSALS

Review and control incoming offers

Manage (Send proposal, Cancel, Reply) and view Procures

Manage (Ask for proposals, Negotiate, Accept, Decline) and view Offers Received

View details of successful and declined offers

6. PROMOTE COMPETENCIES (PROMOTIONS & INTERESTS)

Few clicks to promote competences

One-touch camera function to upload a photo

Upload high definition and descriptive ad image

Add # keywords to highlight competences

7. GENERATE LEADS AND GET PREQUALIFIED

Interactive promotions. Show your interest on promotions and start Enquiry

View and Control other parties Interested enquiry under Incoming Requests (accept/decline the request to start a conversation)

View and Control interested enquiries requests in Outgoing Requests

View successful transactions in Success with links to enquiry. And declined requests under Failed tabs

8. SUBSCRIPTIONS & BOOSTING THE LISTINGS

Subscribe to publish unlimited listings

Boost listings and to highlight in premium/top locations

No automatic subscriptions. Control your subscriptions

9. NETWORKING & LEAD GENERATION

Get connected with your preferred partners

Share your listing in social media

Invite friends and colleagues via social media

View counts, Like, Follow, comment, and many more

Instant live chat option with Chat templates

10. SAFETY & REPORTING

Reporting of any users for violating the rule

Reporting and blocking irrelevant posts & users

New Era, New Strategy. Be part of the Digital Ecosystem. Welcome onboard. Have your esteemed business presence on BlueProc. Shape the future.