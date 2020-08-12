Join or Sign In

Blu's Redstone House Map for Android

By Saget Migunani Free

Developer's Description

Welcome to the entertaining and interesting map of Redstone

This application provides new mod and popular maps for crafts.

Do you want to try playing the Redstone map?

In the Blu's Redstone House Map application you will get several cartoon maps of the underwater world. For those of you who like Redstone, immediately install this application for your enjoyment.

This application makes it easy for you to get the map that you like.

This map is purely created as a creation but can be reused to make exciting adventures!

The use of maps is entirely up to you - use your imagination!

Feature:

- install one click

- Many Redstone map options

- Some information from several Redstone maps

- Easy install method

- Regular updates

- Very pleasant Redstone maps

- Easy to install

- No need for third party applications

There is a large selection of Redstone-themed folders. You will have fun in it.

DISCLAIMER

This is an unofficial application for Minecraft Pocket Edition. This application is not affiliated with Mojang AB. The name Minecraft, the Minecraft brand, and Minecraft assets are the property of Mojang AB or its esteemed owner. All rights reserved. In accordance with http://account.mojang.com/documents/brand_guidelines

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
