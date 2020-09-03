Join or Sign In

BloomMe - Spa & Salon Booking App for Android

By BloomMe Free

Developer's Description

By BloomMe

BloomMe allows you to instantly book beauty and wellness services at over 1800 of Hong Kongs best spas, salons and hairdressers from the comfort of your phone.

###LIMITED TIME OFFER###

Download Now & Register with Code "THAIFREE" to enjoy a FREE Thai Massage at selected spas. Details at http://bit.ly/BMTHAI

Save up to 40% off regular spa and salon list prices with our daily discounts on each booking you make - why pay more?

The app offers 12 different categories of beauty services with helpful filters for date, time, price & popularity to ensure that you find exactly what you are looking for:

Have a dinner date and need a Blow-dry?

Noticed your cracked nail polish right before a night out with the girls?

Work stress leaving your shoulders tight and in need for an after work massage?

Fret Not! Book your beauty with BloomMe!

Spas are listed by filters of your choosing & include high-res photos, general spa information and helpful reviews from other BloomMe users.

Appointments are booked and confirmed instantly on your phone and you never have to worry about calling around different spas to find availability.

Also get exclusive treatments & perks only available to BloomMe Users Download Now!

Check us out online at www.bloomme.com.hk

Or:

Facebook.com/BloomMeHK

Follow us on Twitter @BloomMeHK

Follow us on Instagram @BloomMeHK

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.23

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 3.23

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

