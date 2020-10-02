Sign in to add and modify your software
Blood pressure recorder & bp diary is blood pressure History manager app which is very help full application for BP patient to manage history. Using this bp history monitor app you can save record Monthly and daily basis. BP Tracker diary app and blood pressure Diary gives you good data base facility to save weight and pulse history date wise and compare the entries. You can manage and analyzed your report of blood pressure in a single blood pressure Diary app.
Normal Blood Pressure Range is as fellow:
Systolic less than 120 mmHg
Diastolic less than 80 mmHg Pulse Rate 70 mmHg Normal weight 70 kg
Using Blood pressure recorder & BP diary info you can see the monthly and daily record info and measure Blood pressure graph.
Using BP info graph you can see the graph of BP record
Using BP tips you can view the BP control tips and guide to handle pressure
Tips & information to Control blood pressure
Avoid eating Sugar
Avoid eating frozen pizza
Avoid eating Pickles
Avoid eating t canned soups
Avoid eating canned or bottled tomato products
Avoid eating Chicken skin and packaged foods
To eat these things
To Eat Bananas
To Eat Dark chocolate
To Eat Leafy green vegetables
To Eat Garlic
To Eat Fermented foods
Blood Pressure recorder diary and blood pressure diary is simple and good app to keep record of all bp units systolic diastolic, pulse rate on hourly , daily weekly basic to manage all history of bp reading. It very important for bp patient to keep blood pressure in control, other vise Hypertension and hypotension may result in cause of different diseases.
Blood pressure diary 2019 is also a blood pressure tracker app to get all detail and history of bp reading of last days and current
Blood pressure recorder & Bp diary help you to manage bp history.
Blood pressure Tracker & Bp diary help you to see the graph of bp
Blood pressure recorder & Bp diary help you to see the be control tips
Note:
Blood pressure recorder & bp diary does not measure Bp. Its only mange history of patient which he entered.
We will always welcome your feedback to improve the app. Thanks