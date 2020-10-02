Blood pressure recorder & bp diary is blood pressure History manager app which is very help full application for BP patient to manage history. Using this bp history monitor app you can save record Monthly and daily basis. BP Tracker diary app and blood pressure Diary gives you good data base facility to save weight and pulse history date wise and compare the entries. You can manage and analyzed your report of blood pressure in a single blood pressure Diary app.

Normal Blood Pressure Range is as fellow:

Systolic less than 120 mmHg

Diastolic less than 80 mmHg Pulse Rate 70 mmHg Normal weight 70 kg

Using Blood pressure recorder & BP diary info you can see the monthly and daily record info and measure Blood pressure graph.

Tips & information to Control blood pressure

Avoid eating Sugar

Avoid eating frozen pizza

Avoid eating Pickles

Avoid eating t canned soups

Avoid eating canned or bottled tomato products

Avoid eating Chicken skin and packaged foods

To eat these things

To Eat Bananas

To Eat Dark chocolate

To Eat Leafy green vegetables

To Eat Garlic

To Eat Fermented foods

Blood Pressure recorder diary and blood pressure diary is simple and good app to keep record of all bp units systolic diastolic, pulse rate on hourly , daily weekly basic to manage all history of bp reading. It very important for bp patient to keep blood pressure in control, other vise Hypertension and hypotension may result in cause of different diseases.

Note:

Blood pressure recorder & bp diary does not measure Bp. Its only mange history of patient which he entered.

