Blood is the essential fluid that supplies nutrients and oxygen to your body organs. An inadequate transfer of blood to any part of your body contributes to its malfunctioning. Health experts recommend that presence of blood clots can impede the process resulting in serious health problems. For instance, blood clotting in the arteries can put you at the risks of cardiac arrest and stroke.
Blood clots are defined as the amalgamation of red blood cells that form in specific areas in your body as a result of an injury. Various studies have found this condition healthy as it helps stop the excess internal bleeding. Moreover, blood clots can occur in any part of your body. It is advised you to stay vigilant in this context as constant clotting could be a symptom of dismantling health issue such as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).
Causes of Blood Clot
Following are the causes that contribute to blood clotting.
Anemia
Cardiovascular problems
Cholesterol
Internal injuries
High blood pressure
Liver diseases
Obesity
Symptoms of Blood Clot
You can identify blood clot via following signs:
1. Heart
You will experience sweating, discomfort in the upper body, shortness of breath, heaviness and chest pain.
2. Leg or Arm
Warm feeling in the affected area, cramps, excessive pain and swelling indicates the presence of blood clot in your leg or arm.
3. Brain
Blood clotting in your brain may bring a severe headache, dizziness, eyesight problems, and speech problems.
4. Lung
Coughing up blood, heart racing, chest pain, and shortness of breath are the symptoms of blood clotting in your lungs.
5. Abdomen
Vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea indicate a blood clot in your abdomen.