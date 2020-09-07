Join or Sign In

Block Mania : Classic Square & Hexagon Fill Puzzle for Android

By GudoGames Free

By GudoGames

Ready for a completely new hexagon puzzle adventure with 10 game modes? Go with Hex Fill, an addicting brain teaser with simple yet challenging hexa & square puzzles designed to train your brain. Pick a game mode, use the 3 different shapes and place them on the hexagon jigsaw puzzle. Can you manage to dominate the leaderboards in all 10 game modes? Immediately start having fun with one of the best hexa & square block games!

ULTIMATE BRAIN TRAINING

Train your brain completely free, fun and challenging hex puzzle game, suitable for the whole family. Develop your logic with this simple game that lets you combine puzzle blocks, build and destroy structures by creating lines. Enjoy addicting brain training exercises with the power of Hex Fill.

REQUIERS GOOD STRATEGY

Dont be fooled by its simplicity. While the concept of Hex Fill: Blocks Puzzle is dragging the small square, hexagons, singularly or in groups, onto the main board, the strategy of doing so will be what will challenge you to the fullest.

10 GAME MODES IN 2 KIND OF GAMES:

Pick between: relax, bomb, time, hard and rotate and enjoy countless hours of challenging and entertaining puzzle hex mobile gaming. Remember, no time limit, no color matching, no match 3 repetition! Just fill the grid with shapes to form a line and train your brain with Hex Fill!

HEX FILL FEATURES:

- all new Hex Fill challenge

- vibrant HD graphics

- sleek polished design and typography

- intuitive UI & gameplay

- 5 game modes

- Global ranking system

See why we are one of the best square & hexa block puzzle games of the year.

Get the new square & hexa challenge for FREE and top the global hex game puzzle rankings!

What's new in version 1.9

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.9

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
