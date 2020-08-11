BlitzPlay currently offers 3 games. PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty & Free Fire, more to come soon.

Join Contests:

You can join a Match or Tournament by selecting the Game on the homepage. Select the type of category you want to join like Solo, Duo, Squad, TDM & Normal Battle or Classic Battle Contests. Verify the date and time of the contest to make sure you are available to participate in the Contest.

My Profile:

You can view and review all the contests that you have participated by clicking on Me from the bottom of the home screen. This section has various tabs to show your Statistics, Top Players and also you can check Results of Participated & Completed Contests.

Rewards:

Win rewards by participating in the Contests & Tournaments. You will win Prizes in from of BlitzCoins where you can redeem them for money Instantly.

You can also earn additional Rewards by Referring your Friends to Join BlitzPlay and get Referral bonus for both you and your friend.

You can also-

Earn Extra Bonus watching Ads Daily.

Participate in Lucky Draw and Win Exciting Prizes.

Shop Gaming Products Online(soon)

Contact Live Support In-App for any issues.

Join the eSports Community and Participate Daily in the Competitive matches!