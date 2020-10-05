Join or Sign In

Blissbasket - Online doctor & medicine delivery for Android

By Mayur Internet LLP Free

Developer's Description

By Mayur Internet LLP

Connect with a doctor from anywhere and at any time to get the right treatment. It's quick and easy to create an account and answer our health questions. If we cant help, no charge. Its as simple as that.

Its not always easy to talk about your looks and health with your doctor nor always convenient to pay a physical visit by wasting half a day to address the health concern that can be easily addressed online efficiently from anywhere, at your convenient time and more affordable way.

Thats why we created the Blissbasket app to makes it easy and affordable to access prescriptions and genuine science-backed products, and get the medical advice you need from real verified physicians FREE for as long as you are getting treated.

SIMPLE PROCESS

Our services are simple to use. Just answer some health questions and have a consult with one of our verified doctors all from your phone! Meds delivered directly to your door and shipping is always FREE.

With the Blissbasket app, your health is in your control. You can:

* Connect with licensed physician 24x7 to discuss your treatment progress

* Manage your subscriptions, order more product, or update your shipment date and address info

* Stay up-to-date on the status of your recent orders

* Read our health articles to have more in-depth information about your treatment, how medications work and what is the science behind a particular product that we are offering

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

