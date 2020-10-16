Blaze is the ultimate complete file manager for different file types for iOS!

Manage any files you have downloaded from browser or transferred from Mac / PC.

Super Awesome Features:

1. Auto detection of files from links, to easily download files.

2. Transfer, view and play any type of files from PC or Mac also!

3. Que your files for downloading and the app will download the files in background also.

4. Supports various file types to view, export or play within the app with inbuilt audio and video player.

5. Rename, delete and manage files, you can even export any files to other apps of your choice!

6. Clear cache and cookies after browsing.

7. No annoying ADs inside app at all!

8. Buy one time for unlimited transfer or storage, no extra In App Purchase required at all!

For support, please get in touch with us at: support@dropouts.in