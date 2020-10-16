Join or Sign In

Blaze: Browser & File Manager for iOS

By Dropouts Technologies LLP $0.99

Developer's Description

By Dropouts Technologies LLP

Blaze is the ultimate complete file manager for different file types for iOS!

Manage any files you have downloaded from browser or transferred from Mac / PC.

Super Awesome Features:

1. Auto detection of files from links, to easily download files.

2. Transfer, view and play any type of files from PC or Mac also!

3. Que your files for downloading and the app will download the files in background also.

4. Supports various file types to view, export or play within the app with inbuilt audio and video player.

5. Rename, delete and manage files, you can even export any files to other apps of your choice!

6. Clear cache and cookies after browsing.

7. No annoying ADs inside app at all!

8. Buy one time for unlimited transfer or storage, no extra In App Purchase required at all!

For support, please get in touch with us at: support@dropouts.in

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
