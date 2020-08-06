Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Blast Fever - Tap to Crush & Blast Cubes for Android

By Xinyue Games Free

Developer's Description

By Xinyue Games

The Ultimate Relaxing Tapping & Matching Game!

Welcome to BLAST FEVER -- brand new toys-themed cartoon blast adventure and journey of fever!

Its easy to play and you will get addicted to endless fun!

Game Features

Tap to make a toy blast and clear all the cubes.

Unlock multiple special boosters converted from different cube crush.

Clever uses of boosters will help you pass levels faster.

Challenge thousands of matching puzzle games and unlock mysterious episodes.

Log in every day to claim daily prizes.

Collect star-coins by completing levels to win surprising rewards!

Play with friends and have multiple fun.

Both online and offline modes so you can play anywhere and anytime.

Now start to play with millions of players. Begin to solve matching puzzles & unlock surprising episodes in the super fun carnival!

HOW TO PLAY

- Tap more than 2 of the same cubes to blast them!

- Tap more than 5 of the same cubes to generate special boosters!

- Tap linked power-ups to cast strong magic!

- Your moves are limited, so you better use them wisely!

WHAT YOU CAN DO

- Rescue the animals and collect toys!

- Achieve different goals in different ways!

- Get free boosters and use them at critical moments!

Blast Fever is a completely free toy game to play!

Join the fantastic cartoon adventure now and have a TOY BLAST!

If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to reach us at

https://www.facebook.com/BlastFever2020/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now