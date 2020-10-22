Sign in to add and modify your software
Would you like to be the ultimate blade master among your friends? Welcome to Blade.io
Pick up blades and navigate your way across this blades game to crush your opponents and collect blades
The more blades you collect, the better are your chances to strike your opponents with greater force.
Use both offensive and defensive modes to defeat your enemies smartly!
How to play Blade.io
Click the play button to match with opponents
Hold & drag to move and attack of other players!
Stop touching the screen to switch to defense mode
Features of Blade.io
Nice UI/UX
Blade featuring interactive controls
Collect blades and grow more powerful
Score to unlock rewards
Auto-match with global players
Challenging game play
Dozen of blade & heroes to unlock master.
Would you like to become the ultimate Blade hero?
Download Blade.io, join the battle of master royal!