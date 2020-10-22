Would you like to be the ultimate blade master among your friends? Welcome to Blade.io

Pick up blades and navigate your way across this blades game to crush your opponents and collect blades

The more blades you collect, the better are your chances to strike your opponents with greater force.

Use both offensive and defensive modes to defeat your enemies smartly!

How to play Blade.io

Click the play button to match with opponents

Hold & drag to move and attack of other players!

Stop touching the screen to switch to defense mode

Features of Blade.io

Nice UI/UX

Blade featuring interactive controls

Collect blades and grow more powerful

Score to unlock rewards

Auto-match with global players

Challenging game play

Dozen of blade & heroes to unlock master.

Would you like to become the ultimate Blade hero?

Download Blade.io, join the battle of master royal!