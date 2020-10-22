Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Blade.io for Android

By Super Dragon Fighter Free

Developer's Description

By Super Dragon Fighter

Would you like to be the ultimate blade master among your friends? Welcome to Blade.io

Pick up blades and navigate your way across this blades game to crush your opponents and collect blades

The more blades you collect, the better are your chances to strike your opponents with greater force.

Use both offensive and defensive modes to defeat your enemies smartly!

How to play Blade.io

Click the play button to match with opponents

Hold & drag to move and attack of other players!

Stop touching the screen to switch to defense mode

Features of Blade.io

Nice UI/UX

Blade featuring interactive controls

Collect blades and grow more powerful

Score to unlock rewards

Auto-match with global players

Challenging game play

Dozen of blade & heroes to unlock master.

Would you like to become the ultimate Blade hero?

Download Blade.io, join the battle of master royal!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Minecraft

$6.99
Explore infinite worlds and build everything from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.
Android
Minecraft

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now