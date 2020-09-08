Connect with The Blacksmith's Arms Inn, with our brand new iPhone app! The Blacksmith's is one of Britain's few remaining authentic country Inns abounds with character and characters. Book a reservation to dine in our charming oak beamed restaurant with a cosy and intimate atmosphere. Or choose us for your next visit to Scarborough and the surrounding area, and book a room in our well-appointed, high standard rooms or holiday cottages. Plus, join our exclusive club and get access to offers and free gifts for our loyal customers!

App Features:

- Menu: browse our entire menu and lunch selection and see what takes your fancy!

- Table Reservations: don't be disappointed, and book yourself a perfect evening in our fine restaurant.

- Room Booking: book a stay in one of our luxurious en-suite rooms or holiday cottages

- Loyalty Card: earn rewards on the house for visiting us regularly!

- Directions: First time? No worries, get turn by turn navigations from wherever you are directly to us

- Push Notifications: keep in touch with our latest developments sent straight to your phone

- Calendar: see what's we've got going on!

- Gallery: browse images of our restaurant, pub and accommodation

- Contact: every contact detail you'll need at the tap of a button.

Disclaimer:

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life