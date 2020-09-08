Sign in to add and modify your software
Connect with The Blacksmith's Arms Inn, with our brand new iPhone app! The Blacksmith's is one of Britain's few remaining authentic country Inns abounds with character and characters. Book a reservation to dine in our charming oak beamed restaurant with a cosy and intimate atmosphere. Or choose us for your next visit to Scarborough and the surrounding area, and book a room in our well-appointed, high standard rooms or holiday cottages. Plus, join our exclusive club and get access to offers and free gifts for our loyal customers!
App Features:
- Menu: browse our entire menu and lunch selection and see what takes your fancy!
- Table Reservations: don't be disappointed, and book yourself a perfect evening in our fine restaurant.
- Room Booking: book a stay in one of our luxurious en-suite rooms or holiday cottages
- Loyalty Card: earn rewards on the house for visiting us regularly!
- Directions: First time? No worries, get turn by turn navigations from wherever you are directly to us
- Push Notifications: keep in touch with our latest developments sent straight to your phone
- Calendar: see what's we've got going on!
- Gallery: browse images of our restaurant, pub and accommodation
- Contact: every contact detail you'll need at the tap of a button.
Disclaimer:
Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life