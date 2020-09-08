Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Blacksmith's Arms Inn for iOS

By North Bay Designs Free

Developer's Description

By North Bay Designs

Connect with The Blacksmith's Arms Inn, with our brand new iPhone app! The Blacksmith's is one of Britain's few remaining authentic country Inns abounds with character and characters. Book a reservation to dine in our charming oak beamed restaurant with a cosy and intimate atmosphere. Or choose us for your next visit to Scarborough and the surrounding area, and book a room in our well-appointed, high standard rooms or holiday cottages. Plus, join our exclusive club and get access to offers and free gifts for our loyal customers!

App Features:

- Menu: browse our entire menu and lunch selection and see what takes your fancy!

- Table Reservations: don't be disappointed, and book yourself a perfect evening in our fine restaurant.

- Room Booking: book a stay in one of our luxurious en-suite rooms or holiday cottages

- Loyalty Card: earn rewards on the house for visiting us regularly!

- Directions: First time? No worries, get turn by turn navigations from wherever you are directly to us

- Push Notifications: keep in touch with our latest developments sent straight to your phone

- Calendar: see what's we've got going on!

- Gallery: browse images of our restaurant, pub and accommodation

- Contact: every contact detail you'll need at the tap of a button.

Disclaimer:

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Free
Order food online in Famous Pizzeria. It's so easy to use, fast and convenient.
iOS
Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now