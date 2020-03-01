Blackpink Wallpaper HD 2020 is used to set wallpaper for Blackpink (BLKPIK) members.

It consists many beauty images of Blackpink, Jisoo, Jennie, Ros, Lisa.

This application is made for the lovers of the KPOP, for the lovers of Blackpink, for the BLINK. With a friendly user interface and easy to use.

This application provides not only K-pop images but also Blackpink member and more character images, such as Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), Ros (Roseanne Park), Jennie Kim and Jisoo.

Features of Blackpink Wallpaper HD 2K 4K 2020:

- South Korean rapper wallpapers

- Blackpink group photos

- Blackpink Jisoo, Jennie, Ros, Lisa wallpapers

- All images in 2K, HD, Full HD or 4k resolutions

- Fanart wallpaper of Blackpink

- Kill This Love wallpapers

BEAUTIFUL K-POP WALLPAPERS for BLACKPINK!

But to get all of that you have to agree to our privacy policy, because we will use some data from your device and we make sure your data is safe and will not be misused. For our privacy policy you can see it in the application.

Disclaimer:

This application is made by Blackpink fans and non official which means that this application is not related to any party. The images in this application can be randomly generated, and if you can prove that this application is legally yours, you can contact our team and we will follow up on your complaints.