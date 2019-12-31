X

BlackJack Pizza & Salads for iOS

By TableArt Free

Developer's Description

By TableArt

This App will change the way you experience BlackJack Pizza & Salads.

Select Delivery or Pickup. If Delivery, you can order for now or plan for later. If Pickup, see which stores are closest to where you are or will be.

Mobile Order. Build your pizza with just the right amount of toppings or select from one of our specialty pizzas.

Add items from our oven-baked menu including a variety of wings and breads. Add salads, desserts and beverages.

Place Your Order. Click your Shopping Cart or Order total. Enter your credit card information and save any items as Favorites for future orders.

Ordering made Simple. Your freshly made food is ready now.

Legal. Must be 13+. Data rates may apply. Prices and participation may vary. Offers available only at participating restaurants. Check https://blackjackpizza.com/online-platform-terms-conditions/ for Terms and Conditions and for additional information refer to https://blackjackpizza.com/Privacy-Policy. 2018 BlackJack Pizza & Salads.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping