BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera for Android

By XnView $1.49

Developer's Description

By XnView

BlackCam the Black&White Camera for Android

BlackCam helps you to take stunning black and white photographs with live preview

Features

- Very simple to use

- Different colored lens filters

- Different professional conversion set filters

- Filters are shown live on camera screen

- Live contrast, brightness & exposure slider

- Add simulated film grain

- Add black vignetting

- Custom EXIF Artist Credit entry

- Export your photos to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and email

- Outputs images in full resolution

- Add black and white filters to your existing photos

You like BlackCam!? Please give us 5 stars! Your feedback is very important to our work.

Help us to improve BlackCam! by sending your bugs or requests on contact@xnview.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/xnview

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/xnview

G+: http://plus.google.com/+xnview/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.60

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.60

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
