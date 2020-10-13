Sign in to add and modify your software
BlackCam the Black&White Camera for Android
BlackCam helps you to take stunning black and white photographs with live preview
Features
- Very simple to use
- Different colored lens filters
- Different professional conversion set filters
- Filters are shown live on camera screen
- Live contrast, brightness & exposure slider
- Add simulated film grain
- Add black vignetting
- Custom EXIF Artist Credit entry
- Export your photos to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and email
- Outputs images in full resolution
- Add black and white filters to your existing photos
