BlackCam the Black&White Camera for Android

BlackCam helps you to take stunning black and white photographs with live preview

Features

- Very simple to use

- Different colored lens filters

- Different professional conversion set filters

- Filters are shown live on camera screen

- Live contrast, brightness & exposure slider

- Add simulated film grain

- Add black vignetting

- Custom EXIF Artist Credit entry

- Export your photos to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and email

- Outputs images in full resolution

- Add black and white filters to your existing photos

You like BlackCam!? Please give us 5 stars! Your feedback is very important to our work.

Help us to improve BlackCam! by sending your bugs or requests on contact@xnview.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/xnview

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/xnview

G+: http://plus.google.com/+xnview/