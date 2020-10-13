Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Black Wolf Xiaomi/Meizu Theme for Android

By Super Android Themes Free

Developer's Description

By Super Android Themes

Negro Black Wolf theme for Huawei Mate 8 is a free theme specially designed for CM Launcher users, including dozens of unified icons and artistic wallpapers, which can personalize your device easily.This theme is for Samsung Galaxy S7, Sony, Huawei, Huawei Mate 8, Motorola, LG, Lenovo, HTC phones and so on.

What you can enjoy in Themes for CM Launcher

-Here we have the most fabulous themes and wallpapers. No matter what kind of themes you like, system, abstract, pets & animals, tech, cartoon, love, nature, sport, auto & vehicle, festival & holiday, landscape and so on. Anything you dream of can be put into your phone!

-DIY themes function allows you to become a designer yourself and turns your creative ideas into unique themes right on your phone!

-After DIY themes with your own photos or our beautiful wallpapers and delicate icons, you can share your art work with your friends and give it to them as a gift or submit to us.

How to Apply the Theme:

1. Download and install the theme;

2. Install the safest launcher-CM Launcher;

3. Start CM Launcher and then you can apply the theme you downloaded. If you already have CM Launcher on your phone, you can also directly go to Beautify--Mine to open the theme and apply it to your phone.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.7

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now