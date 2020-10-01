Join or Sign In

Black & OLED Wallpapers for Android

By Chahid PLUS Free

Developer's Description

By Chahid PLUS

Black & OLED Wallpapers is a free app that has a large varities of 4K (UHD | Ultra HD) as well as Full HD wallpapers | backgrounds.

Be black is cool, including your devices and this app can make it for you for free. There are more than 500 Black, Dark, Night and Amoled Wallpapers in HD and 4K quality, so your phone will look so elegant in black theme.

Feature:

- 500++ Black wallpapers in HD & 4K Quality

- Fully Work Offline, no need internet connection

- 21 Different Categories

- Easy to use and apply wallpapers on your home screen or lock screen

- Share your favourite wallpaper to your friends

- Save power for your batteray, especially on amoled display.

Categories:

Wallpaper

Black Wallpapers

Black Wallpapers HD

Dark Wallpaper

Amoled Wallpaper

Black Abstract Wallpapers

Black Nature Wallpapers

Black City Wallpapers

Black Text Wallpapers

Black Animals Wallpapers

Black Anime Wallpapers

Black Creative Wallpapers

and more ...

Disclaimer:

NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT INTENDED

Most images/wallpapers in this app are under common creative license and the credit goes to their respective owners. Any request to remove one of the images/wallpapers will be honored. Please email us at wallking@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
