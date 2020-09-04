Join or Sign In

Black 8 Ball - Solids & Stripes Billiards Pool Game for iOS

By Jogatina.com Free

By Jogatina.com

You don't need a pool table anymore in order to challenge your friends to a good, old, 8 Ball Pool match. And what's best: it's totally FREE, no coins needed!

Play with realistic physics, take on a friend, a bot, or challenge yourself by playing against the clock!

Features:

- Accessible to all: 5 difficulty levels!

- Local multiplayer: Challenge friends to a game on the same device!

- Fun and simple: Direct the ball towards your objectives with targeting aids!

- Strength gauge: Control the shots power.

- On your own time: Restart your game where you paused it.

- Customization options: cue sensitivity, strength gauge position, and table color.

In 8 Ball Pool there are 16 balls: a white (cue) ball, 7 striped balls, 7 solid-colored balls and the black 8 ball. Your goal is to pocket all of the balls (either striped or solid) before you opponent pockets his. And, for the ultimate finale, pocket the 8 ball!

Download the game now and chalk it up! ITS FREE!

What's new in version 1.1.5

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.1.5

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

