You don't need a pool table anymore in order to challenge your friends to a good, old, 8 Ball Pool match. And what's best: it's totally FREE, no coins needed!

Play with realistic physics, take on a friend, a bot, or challenge yourself by playing against the clock!

Features:

- Accessible to all: 5 difficulty levels!

- Local multiplayer: Challenge friends to a game on the same device!

- Fun and simple: Direct the ball towards your objectives with targeting aids!

- Strength gauge: Control the shots power.

- On your own time: Restart your game where you paused it.

- Customization options: cue sensitivity, strength gauge position, and table color.

In 8 Ball Pool there are 16 balls: a white (cue) ball, 7 striped balls, 7 solid-colored balls and the black 8 ball. Your goal is to pocket all of the balls (either striped or solid) before you opponent pockets his. And, for the ultimate finale, pocket the 8 ball!

Download the game now and chalk it up! ITS FREE!