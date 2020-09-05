Bitcoin Portfolio & Altcoin Portfolio

Join or Sign In

Bitcoin Portfolio is a professional portfolio management app for all cryptocurrencies. It tracks and manages various coins and tokens and creates various reports. Bitcoin Portfolio app offers various sorting and calculating tools to analyse the performance of cryptocurrency investments.

The app is developed by a team of professional long time investors in cryptocurrency; hence every aspect of portfolio management is taken care.

Special Features

Bitcoin Portfolio manager supports all the cryptocurrencies and tokens available in the market.

View various coins and download or email various reports on altcoin market data, portfolio and trades.

Clean dashboard to monitor the key performance metrics

Reports top and least performing coins

Average price calculator to do what-if analysis for the portfolio.

User friendly interface and easy navigation.

Handy news from entire world of digital currencies

Separate section for ICO related news

Import and export the portfolio to any number of devices

Bitcoin & Altcoin Tracker:

Real-time tracking of bitcoin and other altcoin investments.

Measures key parameters like price, market capital, trade volume and growth.

Reports the trending/hourly/daily/weekly performance.

Capability to add the coins/tokens of interest for tracking.

Capability to list desired number of coins for viewing.

Sort the coin based on various parameters and analyse it easily.

Pull the real-time market data based on need.

Supports most of the global fiat currencies.

Portfolio Manager

Derives trending, hourly, daily, weekly portfolio metrics like,

Investment amount

Holding amount and quantity

Growth amount and

Growth percentage

Average price / cost basis and profit / Loss is calculated and reported along with the other key metrics.

Each coin in the portfolio can be drilled down to its associated trades. It also provides a way to edit the trades.

Average price calculator to do what-if analysis on portfolio.

Sort the portfolio based on various parameters to support research and analysis.

Trade register

Every trade added to the portfolio is saved.

Trades can be edited easily to do corrections.

Trade history of a coin is maintained till the trade is closed.

Pie charts

Shows the percentage allocation of investments in various coins and tokens

Shows the percentage of holdings (market value) in various coins and tokens

News

Enjoy the news articles from entire world of cryptocurrencies. Now you do not need to go anywhere just stay here and get updated

ICO

Do not miss any ICO related information. A separate section reports all ICO related news.

Supported Coins and tokens: All coins / tokens are supported. Even if it not listed in the screen, the user can add it easily using its symbol.

Supported currenciey conversions : AED,ARS,AUD,BCH,BDT,BHD,BMD,BNB,BRL,BTC,CAD,CHF,CLP,CNY,CZK,DKK,EOS,ETH,EUR,GBP,HKD,HUF,IDR,ILS,INR,JPY,KRW,KWD,LKR,LTC,MMK,MXN,MYR,NOK,NZD,PHP,PKR,PLN,RUB,SAR,SEK,SGD,THB,TRY,TWD,USD,VEF,XAG,XAU,XDR,XLM,XRP,ZAR. More to come in upcoming releases.

What's new in version 2.0.43

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 2.0.43

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
