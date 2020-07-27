Sign in to add and modify your software
### Renewed, improved and updated PRO version now at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=bitcoin.bitcoincryptopricewidgets.android
The #1 Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency Price Widget App for for all cryptocurrencies on the market.
Displays market data for any cryptocurrency:
* Price data
* Price in BTC
* Market capitalisation
* Market dominance
* Crypto ranking
* Trading volume
* Percentage change in price for 1H, 1D, 7D
Featuring cryptocurrencies including:
Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), NEO, OmiseGO (OMG), Monero (XMR), Dash, Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), NEM (XEM), Lisk (LSK), Nextcoin (NXT), DigixDao (DGD), Urocoin (URO), Vertcoin (VTC), Peercoin (PPC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Blackcoin (BC), Namecoin (NMC), Bytecoin (BCN), VeriCoin (VRC) and
many more.
Customize widget pricing to fiat currencies:
USD, EUR, AUD, CAD, GBP, CNY, HKD, INR, JPY, PHP, SGD, CHF, ILS and more.
Widget sizes include:
5x2, 4x2, 3x2, 4x1, 2x1, and 1x1
Other cryptocurrencies include:
Golem (GNT), ZCash (ZEC), Tether (USDT), PIVX, Decred (DCR), Iconomi (ICN), Stratis (STRAT), Waves, Factom (FCT), Steem, BitConnect (BCC), SingularDTV (SNGLS), Round, First Blood (1st), GameCredits (GAME), Melon (MLN), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Ardor (ARDR), Komodo (KMD), VirtualCoin (VC), Siacoin (SC), Emercoin (EMC), Nexus (NXS), BitcoinDark (BTCD), Gulden (NLG), AntShares (ANS), Xaurum (XAUR), BelaCoin (BELA), BitBay (BAY), Chronobank (TIME), ION, Crown (CRW), Razor (RZR), Counterparty (XCP), Fluttercoin (FLT), Stellar (STR), BitShares (BTS), YbCoin (YBC), NuShares (NSR), Monacoin (MONA), SuperNet (UNITY), MaidSafeCoin (MAID), Startcoin (START), DNotes (NOTE), ShadowCash (SDC), CloakCoin (CLOAK), Quark (QRK), Zetacoin (ZET), Neutrino (NTR), Feathercoin (FTC), YbCoin (YBC), Megacoin (MEC), Anoncoin (ANC), Rubycoin (RBY), BitcoinDark (BTCD), Potcoin (POT), Karmacoin (KARM), Ixcoin (IXC), Novacoin (NVC), WorldCoin (WDC), MaxCoin (MAX)
Usable by speakers of all languages: Chinese simplified (), Chinese traditional (), Arabic (), Korean ( ), Japanese ().
(Utilizing API provided by coinmarketcap.com)