Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Bitcoin & Crypto Price Widgets for Android

By BCreative Free

Developer's Description

By BCreative

### Renewed, improved and updated PRO version now at:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=bitcoin.bitcoincryptopricewidgets.android

The #1 Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency Price Widget App for for all cryptocurrencies on the market.

Displays market data for any cryptocurrency:

* Price data

* Price in BTC

* Market capitalisation

* Market dominance

* Crypto ranking

* Trading volume

* Percentage change in price for 1H, 1D, 7D

Featuring cryptocurrencies including:

Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), NEO, OmiseGO (OMG), Monero (XMR), Dash, Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), NEM (XEM), Lisk (LSK), Nextcoin (NXT), DigixDao (DGD), Urocoin (URO), Vertcoin (VTC), Peercoin (PPC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Blackcoin (BC), Namecoin (NMC), Bytecoin (BCN), VeriCoin (VRC) and

many more.

Customize widget pricing to fiat currencies:

USD, EUR, AUD, CAD, GBP, CNY, HKD, INR, JPY, PHP, SGD, CHF, ILS and more.

Widget sizes include:

5x2, 4x2, 3x2, 4x1, 2x1, and 1x1

Other cryptocurrencies include:

Golem (GNT), ZCash (ZEC), Tether (USDT), PIVX, Decred (DCR), Iconomi (ICN), Stratis (STRAT), Waves, Factom (FCT), Steem, BitConnect (BCC), SingularDTV (SNGLS), Round, First Blood (1st), GameCredits (GAME), Melon (MLN), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Ardor (ARDR), Komodo (KMD), VirtualCoin (VC), Siacoin (SC), Emercoin (EMC), Nexus (NXS), BitcoinDark (BTCD), Gulden (NLG), AntShares (ANS), Xaurum (XAUR), BelaCoin (BELA), BitBay (BAY), Chronobank (TIME), ION, Crown (CRW), Razor (RZR), Counterparty (XCP), Fluttercoin (FLT), Stellar (STR), BitShares (BTS), YbCoin (YBC), NuShares (NSR), Monacoin (MONA), SuperNet (UNITY), MaidSafeCoin (MAID), Startcoin (START), DNotes (NOTE), ShadowCash (SDC), CloakCoin (CLOAK), Quark (QRK), Zetacoin (ZET), Neutrino (NTR), Feathercoin (FTC), YbCoin (YBC), Megacoin (MEC), Anoncoin (ANC), Rubycoin (RBY), BitcoinDark (BTCD), Potcoin (POT), Karmacoin (KARM), Ixcoin (IXC), Novacoin (NVC), WorldCoin (WDC), MaxCoin (MAX)

Usable by speakers of all languages: Chinese simplified (), Chinese traditional (), Arabic (), Korean ( ), Japanese ().

(Utilizing API provided by coinmarketcap.com)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.7

General

Release July 27, 2020
Date Added July 27, 2020
Version 2.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now