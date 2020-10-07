Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Bitazza - Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency Exchange & Wallet for Android

By Bitazza Company Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Bitazza Company Limited

Discover the next-level mobile trading experience for digital assets on Southeast Asia's premier trading platform. BTC, ETH, XRP, XLM, UNI, YFI, and USDT are among the currencies that are available for trading, with more to come!

Regulated License

Bitazza has been awarded the Digital Asset Broker license regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and issued by Thailands Ministry of Finance.

Simple Interface

User-friendly experience that gives access to your portfolio, market data, community, and updates anytime, anywhere.

Pay, Receive, Share

Receive, transfer or pay with digital funds! With immediate fiat conversion, Bitazzas payment system is accepted by multiple retail partners and merchants.

Deep Liquidity

Access a deep liquidity pool with leading exchanges around the world, ensuring best prices on the go.

Customer Support

Reach the support you need via live chat or phone call. Anytime of the day, anywhere you are.

Optimised Security

Fully regulated by SEC Thailand and secured by Ledger Vault with $150 million insurance. Reach the support you need via live chat or call - anytime, anywhere.

Bitazza Mobile Application. Freedom In Your Hands.

Download Bitazzas mobile app and start trading today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now