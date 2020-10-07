Discover the next-level mobile trading experience for digital assets on Southeast Asia's premier trading platform. BTC, ETH, XRP, XLM, UNI, YFI, and USDT are among the currencies that are available for trading, with more to come!

Regulated License

Bitazza has been awarded the Digital Asset Broker license regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and issued by Thailands Ministry of Finance.

Simple Interface

User-friendly experience that gives access to your portfolio, market data, community, and updates anytime, anywhere.

Pay, Receive, Share

Receive, transfer or pay with digital funds! With immediate fiat conversion, Bitazzas payment system is accepted by multiple retail partners and merchants.

Deep Liquidity

Access a deep liquidity pool with leading exchanges around the world, ensuring best prices on the go.

Customer Support

Reach the support you need via live chat or phone call. Anytime of the day, anywhere you are.

Optimised Security

Fully regulated by SEC Thailand and secured by Ledger Vault with $150 million insurance. Reach the support you need via live chat or call - anytime, anywhere.

Bitazza Mobile Application. Freedom In Your Hands.

Download Bitazzas mobile app and start trading today!