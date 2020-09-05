Join or Sign In

BitDATA Pro - Buy & Sell BTC for iOS

By BitDATA FINTECH Co., Limited

Developer's Description

By BitDATA FINTECH Co., Limited

"Data Analysis - Creative Sentiment Index, Money Flow and the Main Capital Flow, Position Chips and Price Trend, Hash Rate and Price, Deep Analysis of Activities.

Robot-Advisor - Auto Trading Strategy and Investment with more than 100% rate of return, Professional In-depth Research Report.

"Investment Research - Project Fundamentals and Rating Reports, Market Research and Market News, K-line technology teaching.

"Data Discovery - Spread Arbitrage, Global Crypto Asset Market Price, Smart Tag and Price Reminder, New and Excellent Coins Selection, Contract & Futures Analysis, Exchanges Ranking.

"Aggregate Trading - Covers one-stop orders for global mainstream exchanges with the best price (e.g. BTC) and lower transaction fees, Portfolio Management reflects real-time cross-exchange profit and loss.

Mining reward - Behavior as mining to get BDT rewards, including registration, invited friends, sharing news, sharing training course, sharing data, sharing report and trading Crypto tokens.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
