Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Bishop's Score Calculator for Android

By UniverSL Software Free

Developer's Description

By UniverSL Software

How close a woman is to the onset of spontaneous labour will influence the likelihood that induction of labour will be successful. This is

assessed by vaginal examination and cervical status measured using the Bishops score.

Bishops score.

A group of measurements made at internal examination, used to determine whether the cervix is favourable or not. The score is based on the station, dilation, effacement (or length), position and consistency of the cervix.

A score of 8 or more generally indicates that the cervix is ripe.

Prior to induction of labour, the cervix should be favourable (Modified Bishop score 7 or more). If it is not, an attempt should be made to ripen the cervix.

Cervical ripeness

The extent to which the cervix has softened and shortened in the early phase of labour. It is assessed using the Bishop score.

Features of App :

1. What is Bishop's Score?

2. Calculate Bishop's Score

3. Calculate modified Bishop's Score

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now