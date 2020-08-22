How close a woman is to the onset of spontaneous labour will influence the likelihood that induction of labour will be successful. This is

assessed by vaginal examination and cervical status measured using the Bishops score.

A group of measurements made at internal examination, used to determine whether the cervix is favourable or not. The score is based on the station, dilation, effacement (or length), position and consistency of the cervix.

A score of 8 or more generally indicates that the cervix is ripe.

Prior to induction of labour, the cervix should be favourable (Modified Bishop score 7 or more). If it is not, an attempt should be made to ripen the cervix.

Features of App :

1. What is Bishop's Score?

2. Calculate Bishop's Score

3. Calculate modified Bishop's Score