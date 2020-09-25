Join or Sign In

Birthday children's parties invitation for girls for iOS

By Intelectiva Free

Developer's Description

By Intelectiva

To design princess cards and personalized birthday invitations for children's parties and celebrations is very simple. With them, you can invite family and friends in an original and funny way. With this simple template you can create postcards for birthdays and anniversaries for birthday celebrations, princess parties or sleepovers and children's parties in general.

You can also use this app to congratulate and say happy birthday to the best friends of your daughters and other girls because you already have a variety of options to create and design happy birthday cards, you can also use them as photo editor for your current photos.

It's very simple:

Choose the photo you want for editing of images

Choose the background

Select the photo birthday frame you want to frame your princess in a nice card or birthday card

Add the stickers to photos or emoji, emoticons or smileys you want, choose among countless amount of princesses and even princes; the sweetest pies, birthday cakes or choose strawberry cake with pretty candles to blow out birthday candles, irresistible sweets as muffins and candies of all kinds; hats and hearts or balloons that cannot miss in a birthday party and of course, the best original birthday gifts which you receive on the day of your birthday.

Choose the font and type the text

You can also draw on the image or draw on photos.

You can buy a version without ads.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
