Busy? Tired? Facing a mountain of material to master? Take control of your study schedule with this easy to use app based on the highly respected textbook, Lippincotts Illustrated Q&A Review of Biochemistry. Combining highly relevant content with unmatched portability, this app lets you learn at your own pace, wherever life takes you.
Written in the clinical vignette-style used in the USMLE and medical boards, the questions assess the users ability to integrate basic and clinical science in order to solve problems. Heavily illustrated with photos or pathway diagrams, this app provides a compelling, comprehensive review of major concepts in biochemistry. Free initial download presents 25 questions and detailed explanations across 21 key subject areas with more than 400 questions available through in-app purchase.
Biochemical Compounds
Protein Structure and Function
DNA Structure
RNA Synthesis
Protein Synthesis
Regulation of Gene Expression
Molecular Medicine and Techniques
Energy Metabolism Overview
Hormones and Signaling Mechanisms
Glycolysis and Gluconeogenesis
TCA Cycle and Oxidative Phosphorylation
Glycogen Metabolism
Fatty Acid Metabolism
HMP Shunt and Oxygen Radicals
Amino Acid Metabolism and the Urea Cycle
Phospholipid Metabolism
Whole-body Lipid Metabolism
Purine/Pyrimidine Metabolism
Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome
Nutrition and Vitamins
Human Genetics and Cancer
With this app, personalizing your study plan is simple. Flag problematic questions as you go, design customized quizzes, and assess your progress using the apps detailed analytics including quiz history, strength by category, and weekly progress. By offering a rigorous review of key concepts and facts, Lippincotts Illustrated Q&A Review of Biochemistry app gives users the knowledge they need to master the USMLE and medical boards and begin rewarding professional careers.
Have a question or would like to share your feedback? Please send us an email at: wolterskluwer@gwhizmobile.com
