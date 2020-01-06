X

Biochemistry Lippincotts Illustrated Q&A Review for iOS

Busy? Tired? Facing a mountain of material to master? Take control of your study schedule with this easy to use app based on the highly respected textbook, Lippincotts Illustrated Q&A Review of Biochemistry. Combining highly relevant content with unmatched portability, this app lets you learn at your own pace, wherever life takes you.

Written in the clinical vignette-style used in the USMLE and medical boards, the questions assess the users ability to integrate basic and clinical science in order to solve problems. Heavily illustrated with photos or pathway diagrams, this app provides a compelling, comprehensive review of major concepts in biochemistry. Free initial download presents 25 questions and detailed explanations across 21 key subject areas with more than 400 questions available through in-app purchase.

Biochemical Compounds

Protein Structure and Function

DNA Structure

RNA Synthesis

Protein Synthesis

Regulation of Gene Expression

Molecular Medicine and Techniques

Energy Metabolism Overview

Hormones and Signaling Mechanisms

Glycolysis and Gluconeogenesis

TCA Cycle and Oxidative Phosphorylation

Glycogen Metabolism

Fatty Acid Metabolism

HMP Shunt and Oxygen Radicals

Amino Acid Metabolism and the Urea Cycle

Phospholipid Metabolism

Whole-body Lipid Metabolism

Purine/Pyrimidine Metabolism

Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome

Nutrition and Vitamins

Human Genetics and Cancer

With this app, personalizing your study plan is simple. Flag problematic questions as you go, design customized quizzes, and assess your progress using the apps detailed analytics including quiz history, strength by category, and weekly progress. By offering a rigorous review of key concepts and facts, Lippincotts Illustrated Q&A Review of Biochemistry app gives users the knowledge they need to master the USMLE and medical boards and begin rewarding professional careers.

Have a question or would like to share your feedback? Please send us an email at: wolterskluwer@gwhizmobile.com

