Section 1: Foundations of Biochemistry

Section 2: Water

Section 3: Amino Acid

Section 4: Protein

Section 5: Enzymes

Section 6: CGS

Section 7: Enzymes Kinetics Michaelis-menten

Section 8: Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids

Section 9: Carbohydrates

Section 10: Catalytic Strategies (enzymes)

Section 11: Protein separation (test1)

Section 12: Protein separation (test2)

Section 13: Functional Groups

Section 14: Catalytic Principles

Section 15: BRS Biochemistry & Molecular Biology (1)

Section 16: BRS Biochemistry & Molecular Biology (2)

Section 17: Cell Biochemistry

Section 18: Hormones Biochemistry

Section 19: Biochemistry Metabolism

Section 20: First Aid Biochemistry

Section 21: Biochemistry Final Review

Section 22: USMLE (Step 1) Biochemistry

What is biochemistry?

Biochemistry is the branch of science that explores the chemical processes within and related to living organisms. It is a laboratory based science that brings together biology and chemistry. By using chemical knowledge and techniques, biochemists can understand and solve biological problems.

Cell stained blue

Biochemistry focuses on processes happening at a molecular level. It focuses on whats happening inside our cells, studying components like proteins, lipids and organelles. It also looks at how cells communicate with each other, for example during growth or fighting illness. Biochemists need to understand how the structure of a molecule relates to its function, allowing them to predict how molecules will interact.

Biochemistry covers a range of scientific disciplines, including genetics, microbiology, forensics, plant science and medicine. Because of its breadth, biochemistry is very important and advances in this field of science over the past 100 years have been staggering. Its a very exciting time to be part of this fascinating area of study.

What do biochemists do?

Provide new ideas and experiments to understand how life works

Support our understanding of health and disease

Contribute innovative information to the technology revolution

Work alongside chemists, physicists, healthcare professionals, policy makers, engineers and many more professionals

Biochemists work in many places, including:

Hospitals

Universities

Agriculture

Food institutes

Education

Cosmetics

Forensic crime research

Drug discovery and development

Biochemists have many transferable skills, including:

Analytical

Communication

Research

Problem solving

Numerical

Written

Observational

Planning