Yay! It's BINGO!!!

Experience the bingo game like never before!

A long time ago in ancient egypt..

Cosmos' harmony has ended due to the Pharaohs death and the people were confused and there was chaos.

Why was he dead?

Begin an adventure for finding the secret to the death by gathering the gods collection to solve the puzzle.

Make BINGO and fill up 16 items of the god's collection to get the treats!

Now, let's start an adventure in the Ancient Egypt!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.30

General

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 1.30

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
