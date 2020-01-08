X

Billie Eilish All Songs | No Internet 2019 for Android

By ProjectUBM Free

Developer's Description

By ProjectUBM

In this application there is an offline music menu and also complete with lyrics. Besides that there is also a video menu, you can play your favorite songs in this application ...

Enjooooyyy ...

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell (born December 18, 2001; age 17) is a singer and songwriter from the United States. In 2016, Eilish released her debut single, "Ocean Eyes" which went viral. Her debut EP Don't Smile at Me was released in August 2017. Following the success of the EP, Apple Music named Eilish as her latest Up Next artist in September 2017. Her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? released on March 29, 2019.

TOP LIST SONGS:

1. BAD GUY

2. LOVELY

3. WISH YOU WERE GAY

4. ILOMILO

5. 8

6. OCEAN EYES

7. MY STANGE ADDICTION

8. XANNY

9. MY BOY

10. COPYCAT

biodata billie eilish bahasa indonesia

billie eilish fakta

agama billie eilish

nama fans billie eilish

billie eilish wikipedia indonesia

billie eilish acara

billie eilish smile

billie eilish indonesia

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping