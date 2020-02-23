X

Billiard 3D 8 & 9 Ball Pool for Android

By MIMESOFT GAMES Free

Developer's Description

By MIMESOFT GAMES

Billiard 3D 8 & 9 Ball Pool is a billiard 3D game with two game modes, 8 ball and 9 ball.

The full screen 3D graphics are spectacular and the physics are realistic and accurate.

Physics and AI of game make it perfect and give realistic feeling to player.

Cue sports (sometimes written cuesports), also known as billiard sports, are a wide variety of games of skill generally played with a cue stick which is used to strike billiard balls, moving them around a cloth-covered billiards table bounded by rubber cushions.

Game Features:

Realistic 3D ball animation

Complete 3D environment offering best game play.

Touch control for moving the cue

8 Ball Pool and 9 Ball Pool

3 Game Modes, Single Player , Player Vs Player, Player Vs Computer

2 View Modes, 3D first person and orthographic Aerial

Intuitive User Interface

Free to install and play with minimal advertisements.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on Android.
Android
8 Ball Pool

Top Eleven Be a Soccer Manager

Free
Lead your football team to glory.
Android
Top Eleven Be a Soccer Manager

FIFA 14 by EA SPORTS

Free
Feel the excitement of every pass, shot, and tackle with new touch controls.
Android
FIFA 14 by EA SPORTS

Billiards:8 Ball Pocket

Free
8 Ball Pocket is the classic Billiards game, where you put the solids or stripes ball in the hole.
Android
Billiards:8 Ball Pocket

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping