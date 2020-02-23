Billiard 3D 8 & 9 Ball Pool is a billiard 3D game with two game modes, 8 ball and 9 ball.

The full screen 3D graphics are spectacular and the physics are realistic and accurate.

Physics and AI of game make it perfect and give realistic feeling to player.

Cue sports (sometimes written cuesports), also known as billiard sports, are a wide variety of games of skill generally played with a cue stick which is used to strike billiard balls, moving them around a cloth-covered billiards table bounded by rubber cushions.

Game Features:

Realistic 3D ball animation

Complete 3D environment offering best game play.

Touch control for moving the cue

8 Ball Pool and 9 Ball Pool

3 Game Modes, Single Player , Player Vs Player, Player Vs Computer

2 View Modes, 3D first person and orthographic Aerial

Intuitive User Interface

Free to install and play with minimal advertisements.