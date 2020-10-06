Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Billi$t for iOS

By Luca Vettorazzo Free

Developer's Description

By Luca Vettorazzo

Billi$thelps you to manage the bills list of your group.

Invite participants and share the lists with them.Choose who will pay the next bill sharing the amount, even in unequal parts. Transfer money among participants to balance the counts. Examine balanced and overall statistics, send reports to other participants.

Easy: simplifiedlist setting by selecting contacts and default currencies.

Smart: fast bill inputthrough default activities, default currenciesand automatic geolocation.

Complete: full reportin PDF or spreadsheet format.

Manages currencies (updated daily from the European Central Bank)

Displays amounts in original or default currency

Tracks personal bills (excluded from shared totals)

Calculates individual/overall statistics with amounts grouped by activity

Allows the addition of currencies not provided in the default list

Allows the addition of activities not provided in the default list

Maintains historical files for closed lists

Shows more informations in landscape orientation

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.1

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 2.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Free
The World's Most Popular Bitcoin Wallet, featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
iOS
Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Venmo

Free
Make and share payments.
iOS
Venmo

PayPal - Send and request money safely

Free
Tap into your money.
iOS
PayPal - Send and request money safely

Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Free
Mint is the free, effortless way to manage your money in one place.
iOS
Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now