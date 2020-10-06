Billi$thelps you to manage the bills list of your group.

Invite participants and share the lists with them.Choose who will pay the next bill sharing the amount, even in unequal parts. Transfer money among participants to balance the counts. Examine balanced and overall statistics, send reports to other participants.

Easy: simplifiedlist setting by selecting contacts and default currencies.

Smart: fast bill inputthrough default activities, default currenciesand automatic geolocation.

Complete: full reportin PDF or spreadsheet format.

Manages currencies (updated daily from the European Central Bank)

Displays amounts in original or default currency

Tracks personal bills (excluded from shared totals)

Calculates individual/overall statistics with amounts grouped by activity

Allows the addition of currencies not provided in the default list

Allows the addition of activities not provided in the default list

Maintains historical files for closed lists

Shows more informations in landscape orientation