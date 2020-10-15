Join or Sign In

Billboard Frames & Hoarding for Android

By GMobile App Free

Developer's Description

By GMobile App

This is an instant photoframe application, which allows creating hoarding photo on a billboards. It is simple and easy to use. You select photo and place it on the billboards of different places. You can customize picture background color and layout. It also allows you to create photocollage of friends and beautiful foto frame of moments. Just choose your favorite picture and the desired photo frems to create in seconds. You can create your beautiful moments in styles with effects.

Features of Billboard photo Frames and effects .

Select photo gallery or capture your photo with your device camera.

24 styles and 84 frames for any picture.

Multiple HD foto frems of very high definition.

9 multiple photo background color effects.

Tap and apply different effects to your pics like Black and White, sepia, grayscale and more!.

Create beautiful Hoarding Ads, photocollage frames and beautiful stylish effects.

Share your finished photos via WhatsApp, Line, Facebook, Twitter, email, instagram and other social networks.

Easy to use, you create photos in simple steps!.

Does not require internet connection .

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.7

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
