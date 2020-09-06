Is the Malayalam-language version of Indian reality television series BiggBoss. It follows the Dutch reality TV series Big Brother which was developed by Endemol in the Netherlands. BiggBoss was produced by Endemol Shine India and telecast on Asianet.

Mohanlal returned as the host of the show. The show follows a total of 19 contestants, who are isolated from the outside world for 105 days (or 15 weeks) in a custom built house. The housemates are dictated by an omnipresent entity named BiggBoss. Each week, one or more of the housemates are evicted by a public vote.

The house is situated at EVP Film City in Chennai, where 17 contestants entered on day-1 and four joined later as wildcard entries. All housemates are public figures, such as film, television, radio, stage and internet personalities, and models. The winner of the season will receive a flat worth 5 million (50 lakh) along with a trophy. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9.30 PM IST and at 9.00 PM IST on Saturdays and Sundays. The second season introduced an aftershow titled BB Cafe.

copyright:we are not honorable for any content in this discription and app.