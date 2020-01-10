BigONE is a global digital asset trading platform. We implement a 100% reserve and multiple protection measures to ensure the security of user assets.

Our core team comes from Yunbi.com which has 5 years of digital asset trading platform management and experience in digging high quality digital assets.

Crypto trading is available with 24/7 support on our platform, allowing for fast and efficient trading across multiple cryptocurrency markets and trading pairs using our mobile crypto trading app. We have a wide range of crypto charts and trading tools to help you keep track of your account and analyse the movements of the crypto markets in real time.

Trading

Trading bitcoins or cryptocurrencies is easy with our BigONE app, you can trade everything from Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), EOS, Bitcoin Cash, Tron (TRX) and other altcoins - we have a big range of crypto trading pairs to choose from and we are regularly assessing coins and projects for inclusion on our exchange!

Features of BigONE:

1. Support various cryptocurrencies trading

2. Real-time market

3. Professional market charts

4. Fast deposits and withdrawals

5. 24/7 multi-lingual customer service

6. View detailed trading records

For more information about BigONE, please visit big.one or b1.run.

Contact us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigONEexchange

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exBigONE/

Telegram: https://t.me/B1_EN

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/BigONEExchange

Medium: https://medium.com/@bigone.public