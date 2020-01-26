Get the latest news and information, weather coverage and traffic updates in the Presque Isle area with the Big Country 96.9 app! Listen to the station live and interact with the hosts you can direct message and call the show directly from the app. Receive alerts about breaking news, contests, and more before anyone else. Save articles and viral stories for reading later, and share on Facebook and Twitter.

Key Features:

Listen to our shows, plus receive weather and traffic updates live from Big Country 96.9 Radio

Read the latest news, watch videos, view photo galleries & listen to audio content

Submit Photos/Videos directly from the app

Participate in contests and giveaways, plus get exclusive access to station scavenger hunts

Android Auto lets you to stay focused on the road while listening

Get the latest weather for your area plus a 5-day forecast

Do not disturb modes for alerts (weekend and after hours)

Save articles for reading later (supports offline viewing)

Instant Alerts for breaking news, weather, contests, shows and more

Featured full multi-tasking with background audio and controls

Share the latest news on Facebook & Twitter

Supports Chromecast for wireless streaming to your compatible devices

This is the latest version of the Big Country 96.9 app, and many more features are already planned. Please share your feedback from within the Big Country 96.9 app by clicking the Send App Feedback link in the menu.