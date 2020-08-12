Join or Sign In

Big Blocky.io for Android

By Booggy Free

Developer's Description

By Booggy

Welcome to the survival challenge!

Move around the blocky city and enter into the arena for the fierce battle.

Eat everything that comes in your way and get big like a big ball block.

Face other black hole blocky in this big ball blocky battle.

Get addicted to the big blocky.io game and be the biggest block in the city.

Crash other smaller square blocks also and be the bigger one.

FEATURES

-Free challenge for everyone

-2 minutes game to get yourself a big block

-Leaderboard to see the scores of competitors

-imple but thrilling challenges

-Eat everything and survive

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

