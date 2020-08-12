Welcome to the survival challenge!

Move around the blocky city and enter into the arena for the fierce battle.

Eat everything that comes in your way and get big like a big ball block.

Face other black hole blocky in this big ball blocky battle.

Get addicted to the big blocky.io game and be the biggest block in the city.

Crash other smaller square blocks also and be the bigger one.

FEATURES

-Free challenge for everyone

-2 minutes game to get yourself a big block

-Leaderboard to see the scores of competitors

-imple but thrilling challenges

-Eat everything and survive