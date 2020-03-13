X

Big Al's for iOS

By Apriva Free

Developer's Description

By Apriva

FUN is in your hands! Now you can load or reload your Big Als FUN Card with ease from your phone and get on the road to MVP! GO BIG and get rewarded with added value including Arcade play and tickets! Big Als FUN Cards are good for everything Big Als has to offer; lanes, games, food, drink, and so much more!

Never wait for more FUN again reload your Big Als FUN Card right from your phone

See your Big Als FUN Cards cash and ticket balances as well as your MVP status

Get exclusive deals, offers and notifications

Registering your Big Als FUN Card in store or on our Big Als mobile app provides additional security and rewards! If your card is lost or stolen, it can be reissued on the spot for FREE. Just for registering, you will earn 5 Free Arcade Game Plays, 500 instant tickets, and birthday reward!

Please note: you will still need to create an account for the BigAls mobile app even if you already have a registered Big Als FUN Card.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.1

General

Release March 13, 2020
Date Added March 13, 2020
Version 6.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping