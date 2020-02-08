The 'Bid&Fix' for Professionals app helps pros and service vendors to get local jobs.

Homeowners and landlords need help with repairs, maintenance and rehab are sending their requests using our system.

Local vendors get push notifications instantly alerting about new requests and jobs. You can easily view job details, photo, etc. On your mobile, you can provide a price quote, arrival time and communicate with the customer instantly.

The 'Bid&Fix' app is designed to help you reply as quickly as possible so you never miss a job.

How 'Bid&Fix' works:

1. You set your address, type of jobs you are qualified for, and how far you want to travel to your customers.

2. Homeowner or landlord tell us about their needs. We send their request to you, free, based on your preferences.

3. You give the customer your price or estimate for the job, time and any other info.

4. When a customer selects you for the job, you notified instantly and get driving directions. You can contact the customer and communicate with him.

5. When the job is done, and after you gat paid by the customer, plesae pay 5% service fee.

6. Just be great at what you do and well spread the word for you.

Why using 'Bid&Fix' for pros?

We are helping you to fill your work week

You never pay for submitting quotes or offers and there is no subscription payment. You pay a minor fee only if you got the job and after you got paid for it.

Youre the boss! Choose to respond only to requests that are a good fit for your interests, skills, and schedule.

No tricks and no hidden fees. Clear and efficient app to use for you and your customers.

'Bid&Fix' for pros is available nationwide for more than 18 home and office categories, including Air Conditioning; Appliances; Cars Repair & Towing; Cleaning; Electrical; Decks and Carpentry; Flooring & Carpet; Handyman Service; Heating; IT & Computers; Keys & Locks; Lawn & Garden Care; Moving Services; Painting; Pest Control; Plumbing; Roof & Gutters; and Window repair and installation.

Competitors: Homeadvisor pro, Thumbtack for pros, Angie's list, houzz taskrabbit, Porch.

EXPLORE more types of services

Air conditioning

hvac, central heating cooling, heating repair, HVAC installation, AC fix, furnace service, fix heat pump, install air conditioning unit, fix ac compressor, install central AC, or any other AC & heat job.

Appliances

Any appliance repair, washer repair, dryer repair, dishwasher repair, refrigerator, appliances fix, electrical appliance repair

Cars repair &Towing

auto or car mechanic for car repair, roadside assistance, transmission repair, road service, brake service, roadside assistance, towing service

Cleaning

Housekeeping to clean carpets & floors, rooms, house, dust furniture, iron clothes, remove cobwebs, window washing, office cleaning. Find cleaning lady, weekly maid service, restaurant cleaning, carpet cleaning, janitorial services.

Electrical

electrical wiring, electric heater repair, install ceiling fan, cable electrical services, any electrical repair by expert electrician, commercial electrician, emergency electrician, licensed electrician, residential and master electrician.

Handyman Service:

paint, repair a faucet, swing installation, door planning, patch drywall, HVAC maintenance, unclog a drain, tile repair, replace appliances, mount flat screen TV, change filters.

IT & Computers:

Fix smartphone, repair smartphone or phone device, set up wireless router, set up a printer, smartphone training,

Lawn & Garden Care:

Yard work such as lawn care service, hedge trimming, pressure wash, weed a garden, snow blowing

Moving Services:

Hauling, load or unload a vehicle, move furniture around a room, remove boxes & junk

Plumbing

drain cleaning, open clogged drain, fix clogged toilet, open blocked drains, plumbing and heating repair, garbage disposal repair, sink or drain issues, stop water leak, water heater repair, water line repair, sewer line and drain service.