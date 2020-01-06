X

Bible Games:Paul's Mission for Android

By LH Games Free

Developer's Description

By LH Games

Learn about the Apostle Paul and his missions around the word - now on your mobile! Great Bible game! Bible characters that teach you about the scriptures!

Travel to ancient Damascus, Jerusalem, Antioch, Tarsus, and so much more! Become a missionary companion to Barnabas and Silas. Be careful when you are traveling in the wilderness so you dont get attacked by wild animals!

Featuring a family friendly way to learn about the scriptures. Paul's Mission is the most educational and realistic religious Bible game of 2017!

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Follow the Apostle Paul through his spiritual transformation!

Fun and clean battles against wild animals!

Solve puzzles and riddles about Bible materials.

REALISTIC BIBLE GEOGRAPHY

Maps are based on general locations.

Over 5 ancient cities to explore!

REAL BIBLE CHARACTERS

Watch as Paul meets many of the original twelve apostles!

Help Barnabas and Silas share the gospel and perform miracles!

SHARPEN YOUR SCRIPTURAL SKILLS

Meet towns people who will quiz you on scripture stories!

Play this fun Bible game today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0.1

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 1.0.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

