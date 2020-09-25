Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

BiSexual & BiCurious Dating App With Solo Biwomen for Android

By Love & Date Free

Developer's Description

By Love & Date

The best Bisexual dating app for the singles who are looking to date for BiCurious and Bisexual individuals. It is a goal for provocative and receptive singles and couples who are hoping to search their sexuality, attach, date and talk in an inviting and agreeable condition.

BothX is allowed to join free. When joining you can pick any direction like Lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual, sapiosexual etc.. In case youre searching for something other than a connection, youll need to download the mobile application immediately. It takes only 2 minutes to join It invites the both the bisexual or Bicurious along with Biwomen Singles can find the connections like Lesbian, Gay, BiCurious or Bisexual dating or chatting.

This application is only for Bisexual singles men or women. If you are finding for any The Best Bisexual dating app for the singles who are looking to date for BiCurious and Bisexual individuals. It is a goal for provocative and receptive singles and couples who are hoping to search their sexuality, attach, date and talk in an inviting and agreeable condition.

Why BiSexual and BiCurious Dating App with Solo Biwomen is for the bisexuals and should be on their phone?

Hmm, a question, for which you might be craving for an answer. Well, meeting a guy or a girl of your choice might be tricky in the outer world with this app, it is a piece of cake. Let us have a description of what is going to fall on your basket?

Chatting feature so you dont have to wait for a live date when you can go online.

The swiping feature will enable you to glare the members the way you were dreaming.

Making your own profile and adding up the coolest pictures of all time.

Inserting mind-blowing captions, bio to lure your crush.

Winks and emojis to support your nervous fingers for starting a conversation.

Some more explicit features comprise of search, setting favourites, filter with Solo Biwomen.

It is just the sneak peek of the app, to know more; we suggest you click on the install button to the soonest.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now