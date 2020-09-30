Join or Sign In

Bharat Video - Short Video App | Made in India for Android

Developer's Description

Bharat Video App formerly Tik Kik India is not your ordinary destination for short-form mobile video. It's raw, real, and without boundarieswhether you're brushing your teeth at 7:45 a.m. or you're making breakfast at 7:45 p.m. It's from the gut, 'come as you are' storytelling told in 15 seconds. With Bharat Video App formerly Tik Kik India life's more fun when you live in the moment and go beyond to explore.

We make it easy for you to discover and make your own awesome videos by capturing funny and memorable moments to share with the world. Take your videos to the next level with special effects filters, fun stickers, music, and more. Lifes moving fast, so make every second count and show the world what you got!

Watch videos selected specifically for you

A personalized video feed specifically for you based on what you watch, like, and share. Bharat Video App formerly Tik Kik India will quickly adapt to your taste to offer the most relevant, interesting, fun, quirky, head-turning videos that youll never want to stop watching.

Creators are on Bharat Video App formerly Tik Kik India showcasing their incredible talents, precious moments, and knowledge. Let yourself be inspired.

Add your favorite music or sound to your videos for free

Easily edit your videos with free music clips and sounds. We create featured music playlists for you with the hottest tracks in every genre, including hip hop, edm, pop, rock, rap, country, and more.

Use emoji stickers and face filters

100+ emoji stickers available for free to take your videos to the next level. Unlock tons of fun face filters and beauty effects in your videos.

Editing tools allow you to easily trim, cut, merge and duplicate video clips

Live streaming filters are constantly being updated with fresh, creative designs

Dance, Comedy, Vlog, Food, Sports, DIY, Animals, and everything in between. Discover videos from endless categories.

Content languages

Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, English.

Trending India hot videos

Browse trending hot, funny, amazing videos just in a swipe! Load instantly, smooth interface, and lag free.

Trending news

Entertainment news

Funny videos

Video Songs

Love quotes

Shayari

Bharat Video App formerly Tik Kik India is Proudly Made In India app for Indian users.

What's new in version 4.1

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

