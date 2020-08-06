The Blackhawk Bank & Trust Mobile App helps you manage your money quickly and easily anytime, anywhere. Whether checking your balance, or paying your balance, Blackhawk Bank & Trust delivers a new level of speed, convenience and security.

View Account Information

Check Balances including current balance, statement balance, last payment amount, minimum payment due and payment due date.

Transaction History up-to-the-minute history that groups transactions up to 3 past statement cycle

Transaction search and filter options

Pay Credit Card Balance

Make Payments

Set up or modify payment accounts

Card Controls

Allows a cardholder to control the how / where / when their payment cards are used via their mobile device.

Turn your card on or off with the touch of a button.

Set location based controls.

Block international transactions or set spending limits.

Card Alerts

Allows a cardholder to set preferences to receive push notifications when card is used.