The Blackhawk Bank & Trust Mobile App helps you manage your money quickly and easily anytime, anywhere. Whether checking your balance, or paying your balance, Blackhawk Bank & Trust delivers a new level of speed, convenience and security.
View Account Information
Check Balances including current balance, statement balance, last payment amount, minimum payment due and payment due date.
Transaction History up-to-the-minute history that groups transactions up to 3 past statement cycle
Transaction search and filter options
Pay Credit Card Balance
Make Payments
Set up or modify payment accounts
Card Controls
Allows a cardholder to control the how / where / when their payment cards are used via their mobile device.
Turn your card on or off with the touch of a button.
Set location based controls.
Block international transactions or set spending limits.
Card Alerts
Allows a cardholder to set preferences to receive push notifications when card is used.