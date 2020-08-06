Join or Sign In

BhB&T Credit Mobile for Android

By Blackhawk Bank & Trust

Developer's Description

By Blackhawk Bank & Trust

The Blackhawk Bank & Trust Mobile App helps you manage your money quickly and easily anytime, anywhere. Whether checking your balance, or paying your balance, Blackhawk Bank & Trust delivers a new level of speed, convenience and security.

View Account Information

Check Balances including current balance, statement balance, last payment amount, minimum payment due and payment due date.

Transaction History up-to-the-minute history that groups transactions up to 3 past statement cycle

Transaction search and filter options

Pay Credit Card Balance

Make Payments

Set up or modify payment accounts

Card Controls

Allows a cardholder to control the how / where / when their payment cards are used via their mobile device.

Turn your card on or off with the touch of a button.

Set location based controls.

Block international transactions or set spending limits.

Card Alerts

Allows a cardholder to set preferences to receive push notifications when card is used.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.6.4

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 4.6.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

