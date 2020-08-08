Join or Sign In

Betting tips - kirus.pro for iOS

By Uladzimir Rusakovich Free

Developer's Description

By Uladzimir Rusakovich

Betting tips is an interactive app developed by kirus.pro

The app is installed on the mobile device to provide the user with immediate access to the available sport predictions maded by experienced specialists. A simple app opens up new opportunities for a person having interest in sports.

The proposed application allows you to get sports predictions in the world of:

Football (soccer), tennis, basketball, ice hockey, american football, footy, rugby, baseball, cricket, UFC/MMA, other sports.

Experienced observers and sports analysts in the kirus.pro team have extensive experience that helps estimate outcome of the sport event with a high degree of accuracy.

The offered forecasts are created after studying, analyzing, and predicting many parameters: static data for several sports seasons, team's line-up, event location, physical fit of players, analytical data of play peculiarities of each team member, motivation of players and team, news, insider information, a range of other parameters.

A huge number of criteria is used to make the most accurate forecast.

The following items says for installing this app:

Positive statistics.

App functionality.

User friendliness, and ease of use.

Steady operation without interruptions.

Daily update of the forecast feed.

Premium access:

With Premium access you get unlimited access to all the features app has in stock.

The app contains the following subscription options:

- 1 month ($99.99 USD)

- 1 week ($49.99 USD)

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable

Privacy Policy: http://kirus.pro/privacy-policy.html

Terms of Use: http://kirus.pro/terms-of-use.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.2

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
