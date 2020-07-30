Join or Sign In

Better Home | Home Improvement Services & Products for Android

By Better Home App Free

Developer's Description

By Better Home App

Better Home is India's first and comprehensive app to order home improvement services and products from local experts and stores. Get FREE quotes.

We have over 25+ categories and growing:

* Interior Designer & Decorator

* Glass & Mirror

* Paint

* Timber

* Hardware

* Electrical

* Furniture

* Marble & Granite

* Flooring

* Carpet & Rug

* Sanitary-ware

* Curtain, Blind & Shutter

* Bedding

* Architect

* Kitchen Designer & Renovator

* Bathroom Designer & Renovator

* Civil Engineer

* Solar Power Contractor

* Landscape Designer & Renovator

* Facade

* Gate and Fence

* Swimming Pool

* Garden

* Wall papers

* Security Camera

Do you need an expert to visit? Book an Appointment

1. Choose your day

2. Choose the type of service

3. Technician will call you and confirm the time to visit.

4. Technician will understand your requirements, advise the solution, and provide a quote.

5. When you choose to proceed, goods will be made, delivered and installed.

Find the stores around you for the categories of your interest. Browse their product catalogue and order through safe payment gateway.

If you need customised solutions or services, you could use one of the 3 services to get free quotes or order.

Do you have the measurements in a photo? Upload the Design/Template

1. Choose the type of service

2. Technician will call to understand your requirements, confirm the measurements and provide a quote.

3. When you choose to proceed, goods will be made, delivered and installed.

Do you have the measurements? Provide the Measurements

1. Fill the length, breadth, thickness, etc.

2. Place the order.

3. Technician will call to understand your requirements, confirm the measurements.

4. Goods will be made, delivered and installed.

Exclusive partnership with Nippon paint.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.6

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 2.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
