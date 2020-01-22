Featured in Forbes, Mind Body Green, Inc. magazine.

Better by Bowhead Health is a free tool and a secure wallet that will help you build healthy habits, track symptoms and a greater awareness of your body's unique needs.

TRACK YOUR MIGRAINES

Quick and easy to use interface to track all your migraines

* triggers

* symptoms

* intensity

Receive premiums for tracking healthy habits:

* Water taken

* Sleep

* Awareness

* Energy levels

* Digestion

CONFIGURE HEALTH REMINDER

Customize your reminders and notifications to take responsibility. All your personal information is securely stored in your encrypted wallet, which you can access from anywhere, anytime using the Bowhead mobile app.

WHY KEEP YOUR TRAIL OF HEALTH?

Keeping a daily report of your healthy habits can promote a general improvement in your well-being. We often lose ourselves in our daily activities, in social life and in work. Keeping track can help you stay organized and reflect on your health outcomes and lessons learned.

An additional advantage of monitoring daily or weekly activities is the identification of patterns related to health symptoms and other stress factors. You might notice that a particular type of food or meal leaves you running out of energy or you want sugar. Noticing patterns could allow you to eliminate certain foods or habits in your life.

AS A BOWHEAD HELPS YOU

DESIGN

The motivation comes from inspiration. We have carefully designed the app to inspire through art, play and ease that we believe are key ingredients for motivation and long-term change.

DATA PROPERTY

We believe that data on health and well-being are among the most valuable data in the world. The problem is that if you don't have most of it, you can't extract its value. We are changing things by helping you build your personal health and wellness portfolio that you can have, manage and even monetize, 100% on your terms.

RECEIVE AWARDS

Bowhead converts your health information into monetary units called AHTs or anonymous health tokens. You can then spend it on products and services in our market or exchange them for cash. More health data records and archives, more AHT earnings. Health and wellness!

Note: Bowhead is not a medical app and is not intended to replace frequent medical visits.

Let's stay healthy together!

