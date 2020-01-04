Better Cleaner is a free and no ads and light & fast speed booster , junk cleaner & cpu cooler for your android phone.

Better Cleaner can speed clean phone memory and safely clean junk files to increase available space in one tap.

Main features of Better Cleaner:

Junk Cleaner

With expert cleaning engine, junk cleaner can detect and clean junk files . Boosts speed and improve the performance of your phone.

Speed Booster

With the advanced process monitoring technique, speed booster can intelligently clean background processes, stop stealthy running apps and disable stealthy auto-start apps even on non-root devices. Free up memory, speed up your device and save more battery.

Battery Saver

Better Cleaner is also a excellent battery saver. After speed boost, it can stop unnecessary apps and effectively save battery by 20%.

CPU Cooler

Analyze CPU usage and stop overheating apps to cool down CPU temperature with only 1 tap. Mobile phone does not heat, run more smoothly.

Notification CleanerAndroid 6.0+

Organize the notification bar message and focus on clearing the notification bar message to protect you from notification bar messages.This feature is only supported on Android 6.0+ systems.

Eye Protection ModeAndroid 6.0+

Protect your eyes, protect your health from the dangers of blue.This feature is only supported on Android 6.0+ systems.

Device Info

Detects hardware status such as CPU, memory, battery, monitor, etc. Real-time monitoring of mobile phone CPU temperature, battery temperature, timely suspension of power consumption applications, to avoid overheating temperature.

App Manager

Easy-to-use batches remove unwanted applications and unwanted installation packages.

Photo Cleaner

Scan all similar photos to find the best one to automatically delete duplicate photos to free up more storage.

Easy to Use

Just one tap the boost button to speed up your phone and keep your phone clean and fast.

Better Cleaner aims to be the best Android speed booster & junk cleaner app, if you like it, please give us .