Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Connect with The Church at Bethel's Family and access the latest content with our all-new app! Receive encouragement and a word from God - anytime, anywhere. We're a real church for real people.
The Church at Bethel's Family app makes it easy to:
Watch all of the latest messages from Bethel's Family
Join LIVE worship experiences
Request prayer and counseling
Give to the church
Discover what's going on at Bethel's Family
The Church at Bethel's Family is a global ministry founded in the heart of Houston, TX by Pastor Walter August Jr. Our worship experiences are broadcasted live every Sunday at 7:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Our Bible study experiences are broadcasted live every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.