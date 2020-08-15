Join or Sign In

Connect with The Church at Bethel's Family and access the latest content with our all-new app! Receive encouragement and a word from God - anytime, anywhere. We're a real church for real people.

The Church at Bethel's Family app makes it easy to:

Watch all of the latest messages from Bethel's Family

Join LIVE worship experiences

Request prayer and counseling

Give to the church

Discover what's going on at Bethel's Family

The Church at Bethel's Family is a global ministry founded in the heart of Houston, TX by Pastor Walter August Jr. Our worship experiences are broadcasted live every Sunday at 7:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Our Bible study experiences are broadcasted live every Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
