Planning a trip abroad? Looking for the best travel money deal in London? You should have BestForeignExchange.com App on your iOS Device, whatever the currency it may be, whether buying or selling, we undoubtedly will offer the best exchange rates and the most professional and friendly service far superior to any bank, broker or bureau de change.

With BFX app you will be able to keep track of best travel money rates for both buying and selling for almost all global currencies.

Instant availability of over 120 types of foreign bank notes to be collected at any of our branches at most competitive exchange rates in UK.

Here's what you'll love about BestForeignExchange.com app

Check Best Buying and Selling rate for over 120 currencies than any other travel money dealer in UK

Use Currency calculator to know exact transaction amount for buying or selling of travel money

Place your order for Fast Track Branch Collection and Buy Back at Branch products and transact the same at any of our 15 branches in London

Three different ways to place your orders

1. Order from Exchange Rate Screen - Tap on BestForeignExchange.com's Buying Rate for Buy Back at Branch product and BestForeignExchange.com's Selling rate for Fast Track Branch Collection product

2. Tap 'Order Now' button on the Exchange Rate screen and select Euro, US Dollar or any other currency to place your order

3. Calculate transaction amount using "Foreign Currency Calculator" utility and place your order from Calculator screen

View all your recent orders in 'Travel Money History' screen

Locate closest branch using your GPS location

Find Branch's operating hours and directions to our Branches

BestForeignExchange.com is owned by Thomas Exchange Global Ltd which was established in 1993 and has grown from strength to strength to become one of the leading providers of retail, travel, corporate and commercial foreign exchange services to businesses and individual private clients in the UK.

This App is owned by BestForeignExchange.com and has been developed with support of our Technology Partner ADROSONIC IT Consultancy Services.

If you have any feedback on the experience of BestForeignExchange.com app we'd love to hear it, please email us at appsupport@bestforeignexchange.com